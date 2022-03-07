Video: Laura Woods and Jamie O’Hara clash over suggestion Arsenal getting top four is not an overachievement

TalkSPORT host Laura Woods and pundit Jamie O’Hara held a fiery debate following the suggestion a top four finish is not an overachievement for Arsenal.

The pair shared a heated exchange on whether Arsenal achieving a top four finish this season would be an overachievement, with O’Hara claiming it is where Arsenal should expect themselves to be following their £150m spending spree in the summer.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last year, marking another extremely disappointing campaign for The Gunners in Mikel Arteta’s first full season.

To try and rectify this, Arsenal put huge faith into their academy and signed a number of younger players for high fees, betting on their development to see Arsenal back to the top in the long term.

Despite a tricky start to the season which saw them lose three games in a row, they have since gone on leaps and bounds and are now the favourites to earn a spot in the top four unless there is a colossal collapse in their run in.

You can see the full debate between Woods and O’Hara below.