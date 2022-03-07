Video: Michael Keane own goal and Son Heung-Min get Spurs off to the perfect start against Everton

A Michael Keane own goal and Son Heung-Min’s bobbling effort have gotten Tottenham Hotspur off to the perfect start against Everton.

Both teams are coming into this game in sporadic form, but it is Spurs who have thus far been the profiteers from Everton mistakes.

The first came through Keane, when he failed to clear Ryan Sessegnon’s whipped cross under pressure from Harry Kane, instead deflecting the ball into his own net.

Just three minutes later, Dejan Kulusevski played through Son, whose shot at goal was fairly tame. However, the bobbling effort his strike produced resulted in an error from Jordan Pickford as he misjudged the ball, gifting Spurs a second goal in mere minutes.

You can watch the full video below.

Superb from Ryan Sessegnon ? Great work by the Spurs man down the left – with his low cross towards Harry Kane turned in by Everton defender Michael Keane! ? pic.twitter.com/WLcqkgGhwR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2022

"Jordan Pickford will be very disappointed" ? Tottenham double their early lead over Everton! ? pic.twitter.com/MMbwJV4YZ3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2022

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports