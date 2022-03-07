Video: On loan Man United star provides lovely assist in FA Cup fifth round

On loan Manchester United star James Garner is marking his credentials to break into the first team next season.

Garner, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest, was part of the Championship teams starting xi when they resoundly knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup earlier in the season, and he is playing a starring role once again tonight.

Garner has proven himself to be quite effective from set-pieces this season, and provided a deft assist for Ryan Yates to nod Nottingham Forest ahead against Huddersfield Town.

It looks set to be a summer of change at Man United, and Garner could be one of the main profiteer’s from this.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Emirates FA Cup