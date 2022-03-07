“We are not happy” – Spurs star makes big revelation about Spurs camp

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has revealed that the Spurs squad are currently unhappy.

It comes after a dismal run of form for the North London club which has seen them win just two of their last six games.

Before this Spurs had given themselves of a top four finish with six wins from eight games under new boss Antonio Conte.

These wildly inconsistent performances have led to Conte questioning his own ability as a coach, and the players are said to be far from happy with their own shortcomings in causing this poor run of form.

As quoted by The Boy Hotspur, the Danish midfielder revealed the squad knew their main problem was in achieving consistency, and they were not happy about their failure to arrest this major flaw.

He said: “If you beat City away, you should follow that up by not losing the game after. And we did. But it’s something we are definitely aware of and working on and not happy with, of course, at all.”

Hojbjerg himself has been a largely consistent cog in the Spurs engine room this season, playing in, and completing, almost every game he is available. He has got two goals and two assists in his 23 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Spurs now have an uphill battle to beat Arsenal to a top four finish, as they are now five points behind them having played an extra game.