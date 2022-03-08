Arsenal chasing striker loan, but Euro giants prefer permanent transfer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Gunners are short of quality in attack at the moment, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona during the January transfer window, and no replacement coming in so far.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are now looking at Jovic as an option to lead the line, with the Serbia international a target for Mikel Arteta on loan.

Madrid, however, would prefer to offload Jovic permanently, which isn’t too surprising as the 24-year-old has been a major flop during his time in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal may well feel that they can get the best out of Jovic again, but it makes sense to try doing that with a lower-risk deal like a loan, instead of paying a transfer fee for a player who is so out of form.

Luka Jovic to Arsenal?
Some Gooners will surely be hoping the club try to find better options, though Jovic has shown potential at points during his career.

He had a hugely impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt a few years ago, which prompted Real to sign him, and it might be that Arteta can revive his career in north London.

