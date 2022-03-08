Arsenal need a new striker in this summer’s transfer window, and they could do a lot worse than trying to bring Roma star Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea youngster has flourished in Serie A this season since his move away from Stamford Bridge, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, including 13 in the Italian top flight.

We never quite saw the best of Abraham in a Chelsea shirt, but the signs were there earlier in his career, as he enjoyed prolific loan spells away from the Blues, that he could be a huge talent and one to watch out for in the future.

It seems Abraham is now fulfilling that enormous potential, and Arsenal surely need to be thinking hard about snapping up the 24-year-old as their long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Recent Arsenal transfer news has seen the Gunners show an interest in the likes of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as options up front, but Abraham has scored more than both of them this season.

Abraham has also out-scored his replacement at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku, so it’s surely vital for Arsenal to move quickly for the ex-Blue in case the west Londoners try to bring him back.

It has previously been confirmed by Roma chief Tiago Pinto that Abraham has a buy-back clause in his contract, so Chelsea might do well to exercise that option in the near future…

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer – I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great”. ??????? #ASRoma Chelsea have a buy back clause for €80m – starting from July 2023. #CFC pic.twitter.com/2prD2duV8W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

Arsenal transfer should be an easy sell for Abraham…

Arsenal are a team on the up under Mikel Arteta, with this exciting young side now looking the clear favourites for the top four, despite losing Aubameyang in January and being short of an out-and-out centre-forward right now.

Still, this AFC side are playing some delightful football thanks to the quality of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack, so it’s easy to imagine Abraham could thrive with that kind of service.

By contrast, the set-up wasn’t ideal for Abraham at Chelsea, and he might face similar issues if he were to return there again, as Thomas Tuchel’s side are still lacking in those wide forward areas.

Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have been inconsistent and unconvincing, so it’s hardly surprising that even a player of Lukaku’s calibre has struggled to slot in to the team.

Had Abraham been given a chance when Eden Hazard and Willian were still in their pomp at Stamford Bridge, he might easily have shown this kind of potential earlier, and gone on to have a great career for CFC.

Now, however, a transfer to Arsenal could be ideal if he chooses to revive his career in England. Arteta should do whatever it takes to make sure it happens.