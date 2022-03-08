Chelsea have offered a big-money contract to Barcelona star ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea have reportedly offered a tempting big money contract to Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The France international is coming towards the end of his current Barca deal, so could be on his way out of the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea have offered him a contract that looks set to meet his demands, so it might not be too long before we’re seeing the 24-year-old in action at Stamford Bridge.

Dembele could be an important addition to this Chelsea side, with upgrades needed on inconsistent attacking players like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

It could also be a good move for Dembele to bounce back from a slightly underwhelming spell at Barcelona by reuniting with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel in west London.

The German tactician seems ideal to get Dembele back to his best, so this deal really could benefit all parties involved if it happens.

Todo Fichajes also mention interest from Paris Saint-Germain, while Barcelona manager Xavi is keen to keep him at the Nou Camp, even if this seems unlikely.