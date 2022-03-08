Chelsea have offered a big-money contract to Barcelona star ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly offered a tempting big money contract to Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The France international is coming towards the end of his current Barca deal, so could be on his way out of the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea have offered him a contract that looks set to meet his demands, so it might not be too long before we’re seeing the 24-year-old in action at Stamford Bridge.

Dembele could be an important addition to this Chelsea side, with upgrades needed on inconsistent attacking players like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Arsenal must launch transfer swoop for prolific England ace before Chelsea get ideas
“It is a different animal” – Former Manchester United star fires warning to Erik ten Hag
Arsenal chasing striker loan, but Euro giants prefer permanent transfer

It could also be a good move for Dembele to bounce back from a slightly underwhelming spell at Barcelona by reuniting with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel in west London.

The German tactician seems ideal to get Dembele back to his best, so this deal really could benefit all parties involved if it happens.

Todo Fichajes also mention interest from Paris Saint-Germain, while Barcelona manager Xavi is keen to keep him at the Nou Camp, even if this seems unlikely.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.