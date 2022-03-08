Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry will have Arsenal fans dreaming of a possible transfer return after posing in a retro Gunners shirt.

The Germany international had a spell at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster, but never managed to get much playing time, whilst also struggling in a loan spell at West Brom.

In more recent years, however, Gnabry has become a world class performer in the Bundesliga, becoming a star player for both Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Arsenal fans would surely love to have Gnabry back in the future, and it’s interesting to see him upload these photos below…

One of the photos features Gnabry in a classic Arsenal jersey, perhaps hinting that the north London giants still mean a lot to him.

The 26-year-old’s current contract at Bayern is due to expire in 2023, with Sky Germany recently reporting that talks over a new deal had stalled.

Perhaps there will soon be an opportunity for Arsenal to try to lure their former player back, which could be ideal for Mikel Arteta as he surely needs a replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe.