Reyes Cleary scores his 30th goal of the season, forcing Arsenal transfer interest.

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal have joined the likes of Bayern Munich, Everton, and Newcastle in showing an interest in the West Brom striker.

West Brom have offered the 17-year-old a professional contract, but he is yet to agree to sign any deal.

Cleary hit his 30th goal of the season on Monday night, knocking QPR out of the U23 Premier League cup. Cleary scored two goals on the night and his goalscoring tally has attracted the interest of clubs all around Europe.

Southampton, Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg make up the rest of the sides who have shown an interest in the player.

His next destination will depend on how quickly he wants to be involved in first-team football. The likes of Southampton and Leverkusen often show faith in young players, no matter the age. If he wants immediate senior minutes, then they might be two of the best options available to him.

Bayern and Arsenal are unlikely to be able to offer the youngster regular game time unless he’s willing to be patient and continue to ply his trade in the youth divisions.