Juventus are showing an interest in Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in bringing in an experienced striker to battle with January signing Dusan Vlahovic. Lacazette will offer competition for Juventus’ new star, as well as being able to help the youngster due to his experience.

After spending £66.6m on Vlahovic (as per Sky Sports), being able to bring in a striker on a free transfer will help their financial situation. Rather than spending millions on someone who may only play second fiddle to their main man, they can bring in a player for free, to battle for the striker spot.

Arsenal could still tie Lacazette down to a new deal, despite interest from elsewhere. Despite the lack of goals, the French striker has been the focal point for Arsenal’s attacks this season, and has chipped in with seven league assists.

With Eddie Nketiah’s contract expiring in the summer, Arsenal will be left short of options in attack and renewing the contract of a player who has picked up form in recent weeks could be considered by Mikel Arteta. Lacazette has even captained the side recently, showing he’s an influential figure at The Emirates.