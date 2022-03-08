Liverpool’s pursuit of Karim Adeyemi has taken a positive step after talks between the German striker and Borussia Dortmund stall.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, RB Salzburg and Dortmund are too far apart in their valuation of the player, so a transfer in the summer may not take place.

Salzburg originally rejected a bid of between 30 and 35 million Euros, with the Austrian club looking to receive around €40m for the striker, as reported by Sky Germany. They also report that Liverpool are still interested in the player, and may not be put off by the price tag.

The 20-year-old has scored 14 goals in 20 league games this season, and has already been capped three times by his country. Clubs are sniffing around the young talent, not wanting to miss out on the next talent to make their name at Salzburg, following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland.

Liverpool’s interest in Adeyemi may seem strange due to their current options in his position. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota occupy the central striker role, where Adeyemi plays most of his games. However, Jurgen Klopp may be interested in his versatility, as he is comfortable playing off the right and left, so could offer cover for the wide players.