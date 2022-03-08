Arsenal rival PSG for transfer of classy Brazilian playmaker

Arsenal are reportedly up against Paris Saint-Germain as potential transfer suitors for Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has impressed at Lyon in recent times, weighing in with eight goals and five assists from a variety of midfield roles this season.

Paqueta is a classy and intelligent player capable of playing centrally or out wide, and one imagines he could strengthen a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Calciomercato claim that both Arsenal and PSG are the main suitors for the 24-year-old ahead of the summer, and there’s no doubt he could be an important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad if they could get this ambitious deal done.

The Gunners need a bit more spark in the final third, as they’re a little overly reliant on Martin Odegaard to give them creativity in that position, whereas in the past they would often have the likes of Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and sometimes Tomas Rosicky all in the same line up.

PSG, however, may be a more tempting destination for Paqueta, who has already proven himself in Ligue 1, and who will want to be challenging for league titles and the Champions League in the near future.