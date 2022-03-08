“A really embarrassing day for the club” – Ex-Man Utd ace on “strange” Rangnick tactics + Ronaldo absence vs City

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has commented on his old club’s 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

The Red Devils showed some promise early on, with Jadon Sancho scoring a well-taken equaliser at the Etihad Stadium, though City quickly regained control of the game.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick admitted he was disappointed to see how much United’s energy just seemed to “disappear” in the second half of the game, whilst describing Ralf Rangnick’s decision to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes up front together “strange”.

“In the first half I thought they played the game plan quite well, and were aggressive in the press. They broke effectively, and both teams had the chances to score,” Chadwick said.

“The second City goal was poor defending really, costing the team dearly before half time. After that it was all too easy for City who won the game at a canter in the end. United couldn’t get near them, City were toying with them.

“It was a strange set-up at times, it looked a bit like a 4-4-2 United were playing, with Pogba and Fernandes as the two strikers. I don’t think they can be criticised for the first half performance, even if the defending sometimes wasn’t what it should’ve been, but the pressing and counter-attacking was good, and there was a wonderful goal from Sancho on the break.

“I’m not sure what went wrong for United really, there was a lot more energy in the first half and then it seemed to disappear in the second half. Especially after that Riyad Mahrez goal from the corner, there was no way back, no fight at all. It ended up being a really embarrassing day for the club.”

Chadwick also discussed the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was injured for the game and who also failed to attend the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite plenty of media attention about Ronaldo’s absence, Chadwick isn’t too concerned about an injured player not being involved.

“I think it’s quite normal for injured players not to attend games, what with treatment and what-not that they might be getting done,” Chadwick said.

“I have no idea about the circumstances of him travelling to Portugal, but I don’t think it’s too surprising that he wasn’t at the game. There were some reports that it wasn’t an injury, but then the manager said it was, so I wouldn’t imagine he’s being dishonest about that.”

Chadwick added that it’s now hard to see Arsenal being beaten in the race for the top four, though he also noted that both Man Utd and the Gunners have been inconsistent this season, so it could still be all to play for.

“After yesterday’s performance it’s hard to see United getting into the top four, but we know things can change really quickly,” Chadwick said.

“Arsenal are the red hot favourites to get fourth place, but they’ve both been inconsistent this season. I think it’s all to play for, even if Arsenal are the favourites. Maybe the City defeat is the kick up the backside that United need and hopefully they can get a run together.”