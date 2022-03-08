Video: Fabrizio Romano reveals three top Man United transfer targets, including Declan Rice

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Fabrizio Romano has named the top three Manchester United transfer targets for the summer, including a possible move for West Ham star Declan Rice.

Speaking in the video below, Romano has made it clear that Man Utd are looking for a new striker, a defensive midfielder, and a fast centre-back…

The Red Devils would certainly do well to land a talent like Rice this summer after his immense performances for the Hammers, but, as Romano notes, this ambitious deal could be “complicated” to get done.

Overall, it’s clear United need major surgery in a variety of areas if they are to have any chance of becoming title contenders again.

