Manchester United advised to axe five failed Solskjaer signings that cost £156.4million

Manchester United have been advised to sell as many as ten players in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are having a hugely disappointing season, with the club looking unlikely now to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It’s clear that Man Utd will need to make changes this summer, and Chris Sutton has even suggested that they should axe ten of their first-team flops.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, Sutton named Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Fred and Edinson Cavani as the players who should be axed.

Of those, five are failed signings by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Maguire and Wan-Bissaka costing huge sums of money in particular.

In total, the purchases of Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Ronaldo and Telles cost around £156.4million, and none have really lived up to expectations.

Ronaldo started brightly this season, but has really struggled in the second half of the campaign, with his presence almost seeming to become more of an unwanted distraction than anything else.

Should these two be sent packing by Manchester United?

The veteran Portugal international is no longer capable of lifting this struggling side, whilst also having enough of an ego that he’ll undoubtedly be aware of the team being of a much lower standard than it was in his first spell at Old Trafford.

It probably would be for the best if most of these players moved on, while MUFC need to ensure their next permanent manager doesn’t blow vast amounts of money on flops like Solskjaer did.

  1. All 10 players named should be got rid of they are nowhere near good enough to play for manu going nowhere until they all are got rid of

