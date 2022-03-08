Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target addresses his future

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans has discussed whether he sees himself staying at Leicester City.

Both United and Arsenal have expressed an interest in Tielemans, according to the Daily Mail. The Belgian international has been discussing whether he sees his future at Leicester City.

When asked whether he sees himself staying put, as reported by Leicestershire Live, he said: “Yes, why not?” This comes just a few weeks after Fabrizio Romano reported that he doesn’t expect Tielemans to stay at Leicester beyond his current contract, which expires in 2023.

“It’s brilliant to be here. I really like it here. We’ll see what’s coming in the future,” Tielemans added.

Arsenal could be looking to bolster their midfield options, after Martin Odegaard has often had to play in a deeper role due to injuries. Odegaard is starting to express himself in advanced positions, so having a midfielder like Tielemans behind him is only going to help his progress.

Manchester United are interested in Declan Rice, according to Manchester Evening News, but they could turn their interests to Tielemans, who would be available for a smaller fee due to his contract expiring next year.