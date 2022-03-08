Newcastle United already have first summer transfer deal in place

Newcastle United reportedly already look to have their first signing of the summer transfer window wrapped up.

The Magpies signed Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa in January, and an agreement is already in place for that move to be made permanent for £15million.

According to the Chronicle, it’s now expected that Newcastle will indeed be paying the £15m to make Targett’s transfer a permanent one.

The 26-year-old has started well at St James’ Park, though the report adds that NUFC may still be in the market for further signings for the left-hand side of their defence.

Newcastle had a busy January and will surely keep on spending once the transfer window re-opens in the summer.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes are particularly exciting purchases, but the club’s new owners may have even bigger names in mind for next season.