Newcastle United reportedly opened talks over a transfer deal for a Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Belgium international has previously shown himself to be a world class performer in the Premier League, though he has struggled to show his best form since his move to Madrid a few years ago.

It wouldn’t be surprising to now see him leave the Bernabeu, and Defensa Central claim that Newcastle have begun trying to negotiate a deal for him.

The Magpies have plenty of money to spend and will be keen to make another splash in the summer transfer market after bringing in some big names in January.

Defensa Central add that Real are also waiting to hear from Chelsea over possibly re-signing Hazard, though the Blues have yet to show a formal interest.

One imagines many of the club’s fans would love to see their former hero back at Stamford Bridge, though it seems a slightly risky move after his struggles in Spain.

Chelsea do, however, need to improve their attacking options after the inconsistent form of players like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.