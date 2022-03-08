Newcastle United have reportedly already opened talks over a potential transfer deal for unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international’s future at Old Trafford looks in some doubt ahead of the summer, with the Times reporting that he may look for more first team football elsewhere.

One imagines there is bound to be plenty of interest in Rashford in the weeks and months ahead if he does indeed end up being on the market, and Todo Fichajes claim Newcastle are already working on a potential move for him.

The Magpies are under new owners now, so can afford some of the biggest names in world football, and it seems they’re keen to pounce on uncertainty over Rashford.

The 24-year-old would likely cost around €60million, according to Todo Fichajes, and that could end up being a bargain for Newcastle if he manages to put his poor form this season behind him and get back to his best.

Ex-Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick spoke to CaughtOffside to discuss Rashford’s future, and made it clear he doesn’t want to see him leave.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick said.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors.

“He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI.

“It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”