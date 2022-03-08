Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been a stand-out performer in the Bundesliga and the Champions League this season, becoming one of the most well-rounded and in-form attacking players in Europe.

It now looks like Nkunku could be set for a big-money move to a top club in the summer, with Foot Mercato linking the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City with a possible move for the €75million-rated star.

Nkunku could certainly have a key role to play at Chelsea if he joined, with the Blues in urgent need of an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Manchester United have also recently been linked with Nkunku by the Daily Star, with the France Under-21 international someone Ralf Rangnick knows well and admires.

The Red Devils also have issues in attack at the moment as they’re a little overly reliant on 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, while Marcus Rashford is a little out of form and is also being linked with a possible exit by the Times and others.

One imagines Nkunku might be more tempted by Chelsea than United right now, as Thomas Tuchel’s side look like serious contenders for the game’s biggest trophies, whereas MUFC might not even qualify for next season’s Champions League.