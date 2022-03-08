Pep Guardiola is still angry at Kyle Walker, after he received a red card for Manchester City over three months ago.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League second leg against Sporting Lisbon, Guardiola said: “Kyle Walker deserved the three [three game ban], I’m not so kind to Kyle for this kind of action. I am still so angry with him. He knows it,” as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Guardiola is without a first-team right-back ahead of this midweek fixture, with Joao Cancelo ruled out due to illness. When asked who would occupy the right-back spot, Guardiola was unsure. “I don’t know yet. I’ll think about it. Tell me solutions,” Guardiola said.

Although both senior right-backs being unavailable for a Champions League tie ordinarily sounds like an absolute disaster, Manchester City are currently 5-0 up, with the second leg being in front of a home crowd.

Guardiola may have to play someone out of position or even an academy product, but it’s extremely unlikely to effect City’s qualification status. The 51-year-old is a perfectionist, so being without Cancelo and Walker will frustrate him, regardless of the aggregate score. He will likely play a full-strength side, despite Sporting needing a miracle to advance in this tie.

The Manchester City manager claimed even Kevin De Bruyne would play, even though the Belgian midfielder is close to picking up a suspension for further rounds. When asked if he would play, Guardiola said: “Yeah – a little bit, maybe not start, we’ll see.”