Watford’s Moussa Sissoko was spotted in the Tottenham dressing room following their game against Everton on Monday night.

Sissoko was spotted on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s Instagram story, in the home dressing room.

Sissoko is a former teammate of Hojbjerg, and was a guest at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with his current team Watford playing against Arsenal the day before.

The 32-year-old Frenchman spent almost five years at Tottenham and is still widely respected at the club.