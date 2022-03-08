Paul Merson has said Manchester United should not be letting Marcus Rashford leave the club.

“No manager in their right mind would come to Old Trafford and offload Rashford. Even if I was going to take over the club as manager tomorrow morning, I wouldn’t be letting Rashford go,” Merson said, in his column for Sky Sports.

Merson has suggested just because the English forward is currently struggling, doesn’t mean he should be sold, and has put it down to a lack of confidence. With the team struggling around him, any game time he does get, he’s often chasing a game and is expected to make an impact in a short period.

The Sky Sports pundit believes going back to basics is what Rashford needs to do, to recapture his form. “He’s got to get back to playing simple and build his confidence. He’s got to get back to basics and, all of a sudden, his confidence will come back because the kid is a good player, you don’t become a bad player overnight,” Merson said.

Manchester United are without a permanent manager, which never helps the situation. A new manager may come in and give Rashford a chance to express themselves, or it could be the complete opposite. Whoever is appointed may want to bring in their own options, getting rid of the players that are currently a part of the problem at United.

Rashford is reportedly considering his future at Manchester United over lack of game time, as per The Guardian.