Arsenal transfer target given €60-80million asking price as Man United need to make sales

Manchester United would reportedly ask for around €60-80million for Marcus Rashford amid recent Arsenal transfer speculation.

The England international is unsettled at Man Utd, according to Todo Fichajes, and somewhere in the region of €60-80m could be enough to snap him up, with Newcastle among the clubs targeting him.

Although Todo Fichajes suggest Newcastle are stepping up efforts to sign Rashford, he’s also been linked as an Arsenal transfer target for the summer by 90min.

The Gunners would surely do well to pay that kind of money for Rashford, as they need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and may find it tricky to find that kind of value for money anywhere else.

Arsenal transfer target Marcus Rashford in action for Man Utd
In Rashford, Arsenal would be signing a talented young player who will have the hunger to bounce back after a difficult season at United, and it could be one their rivals will live to regret if they do let him go.

It’s not that often we see these two clubs sell to each other, but it has happened a few times with high-profile deals taking Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez from the Emirates Stadium to Old Trafford, while Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction.

Todo Fichajes add that United seem to need to make sales this summer as they will surely revamp their struggling squad, so that gives Arsenal a real opportunity to get this deal done.

Rashford Arsenal transfer would be “disappointing” to former United midfielder

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside this week, former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick made it clear he’d be disappointed to see Rashford leave.

Marcus Rashford has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick said.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors.

“He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI.

“It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”

