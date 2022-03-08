Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has commented on the Marcus Rashford transfer situation as the England international is linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils attacker hasn’t been at his best this season, falling out of favour with Ralf Rangnick in recent times, leading to speculation over his future at the club.

Arsenal have been linked as possible suitors for Rashford by 90min, and one imagines the Gunners would welcome a proven, versatile attacking player like him into their squad following the blow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick admits he’d be surprised to see Rashford moving on, and has spoken about how the 24-year-old could win his place back in the team.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick said.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors. He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI. It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”

Chadwick also debated Rashford’s best position, suggesting he’s probably someone who would do well to get a run playing as more of an out-and-out central striker, despite also doing well out wide.

“Where does his future lie? Is he a number 9, is he more of a wide player? He needs to nail down a role once he gets older and gets into his best years,” Chadwick said.

“He’s got all the attributes to do well in both positions. He grew up playing as more of a striker, but I think the way the game’s going, you look at teams like Man City and there’s not really one striker. Players like Foden move around, it’s quite fluid, so that should probably be the way United go.

“I’d guess Rashford probably sees himself as more of a number 9, but he’s never really had a regular run in that position. Hopefully he’ll nail down a position and we can see him get back to best form we’ve seen from him in the past.”