Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria international has been a world class performer in the Premier League down the years, first when he won the PFA Player of the Year after helping Leicester City to that shock title victory in 2015/16, and then with his role in further successes at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, it seems Mahrez’s Man City future is now in some doubt as Chelsea show an interest in the 31-year-old, who would cost between €30-40million, according to Foot Mercato.

The Blues would certainly do well to sign someone like Mahrez as an upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, with the club never truly replacing the legendary Eden Hazard when he left for Real Madrid in 2019.

Mahrez may also be a realistic target with a low asking price like that, which is due to the fact that he seems not to have made much progress with talks over a new contract with City, according to Foot Mercato.

The former Leicester man’s current deal expires in 2023 and it might be that MCFC will be ready to let him go this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free the following year.

It would be intriguing to see what Mahrez could do in a rather different tactical setup at Chelsea, where he’d also join former team-mates N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell.