“It is a different animal” – Former Manchester United star fires warning to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has warned Ajax boss Erik ten Hag that the Red Devils job would be a completely different animal to what he’s faced in his career so far.

The Frenchman has discussed the prospect of the Dutch tactician becoming Man Utd’s next permanent manager once Ralf Rangnick makes way at the end of the season, and it seems he has some serious doubts about him.

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax, but it’s clear that taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world in one of the most competitive leagues in the world would be a huge challenge.

United may not be the force they once were, but if anything that makes the role an even bigger challenge as the club’s fans are absolutely desperate for a new manager to come in and guide them to success.

Erik ten Hag is in the frame for the Man Utd job

Saha is unsure, however, if these MUFC players would even know who Ten Hag is, which could be a bit of a problem.

“He has quality for sure, the Dutch people are very knowledgeable about football,” Saha told the Metro.

“But I’m sorry, it is a different animal. Ajax is a trampoline for big clubs. They are respected in world football but they are not in that league. This is not Milan or Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal chasing striker loan, but Euro giants prefer permanent transfer
We saw the positives of VAR this weekend, or Spurs and Man City would’ve had perfectly good goals disallowed – Mark Halsey
Manchester United advised to axe five failed Solskjaer signings that cost £156.4million

“I am sure that most of the players would not know him. Managing this club is a different thing. We have seen some big names come in and they didn’t make it.

“Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest in world football, he brought results in terms of winning trophies but we claim it was an unsuccessful spell.”

More Stories Erik ten Hag louis saha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.