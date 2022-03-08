Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has warned Ajax boss Erik ten Hag that the Red Devils job would be a completely different animal to what he’s faced in his career so far.

The Frenchman has discussed the prospect of the Dutch tactician becoming Man Utd’s next permanent manager once Ralf Rangnick makes way at the end of the season, and it seems he has some serious doubts about him.

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax, but it’s clear that taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world in one of the most competitive leagues in the world would be a huge challenge.

United may not be the force they once were, but if anything that makes the role an even bigger challenge as the club’s fans are absolutely desperate for a new manager to come in and guide them to success.

Saha is unsure, however, if these MUFC players would even know who Ten Hag is, which could be a bit of a problem.

“He has quality for sure, the Dutch people are very knowledgeable about football,” Saha told the Metro.

“But I’m sorry, it is a different animal. Ajax is a trampoline for big clubs. They are respected in world football but they are not in that league. This is not Milan or Real Madrid.

“I am sure that most of the players would not know him. Managing this club is a different thing. We have seen some big names come in and they didn’t make it.

“Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest in world football, he brought results in terms of winning trophies but we claim it was an unsuccessful spell.”