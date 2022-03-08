Steven Gerrard set to scupper two Newcastle transfer deals

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the fight for two Newcastle targets, Frank Kessie and Boubacar Kamara.

Both Kessie and Kamara are targets for Newcastle in the summer, with both players out of contract. However, Steven Gerrard’s side has put an offer to Kessie, according to Il Milanista. Also, Aston Villa are interested in Kamara, according to Jeunes Footeux.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their defence and midfield, with it looking increasingly likely they will stay in the Premier League. The North-East club will want to build on what they’ve already got and push on, spending big to try and battle with the top half of the table.

Newcastle will face stiff competition from Villa for both players, as well as various other clubs.