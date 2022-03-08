Tim Sherwood tears into ‘square and backwards’ Tottenham star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tim Sherwood has criticised Tottenham’s signing of Rodrigo Bentancur. 

Sherwood has hinted that Bentancur isn’t the answer to Tottenham’s problems and is not very effective in possession. “What they do is buy Bentancur who gives the ball away more than he keeps it, and when he keeps it, he goes square and backwards,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood was speaking to Sky Sports when he made the claim, and he continued to criticise Spurs’ transfer policy. “Kulusevski looks okay, but a development player. We are developing for someone else,” The pundit said.

More Stories / Latest News
Two Italian clubs looking to bring Manchester United star back to Italy
Pundit suggests Manchester United must not sell wantaway star
Pep Guardiola still angry at star player, three months after costly incident occured

Clearly, he feels Tottenham should have explored other options in the January window as he doesn’t believe the two signings from Italy are the answer, for Spurs’ fight for the top-four.

Bentancur has played in five league games for Spurs so far, winning only two.

More Stories Dejan Kulusevski Rodrigo Bentancur Tim Sherwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.