Tottenham target Arturo Vidal has reportedly decided he wants to leave Inter Milan in the summer.

According to La Tercera, Vidal has already decided he wants to leave the club, with the likes of Tottenham and Galatasaray interested.

The report claims that Tottenham have already put an offer in for the Chilean midfielder, with Antonio Conte looking to link up with the player again. Conte previously managed Vidal at Juventus, before pushing Inter Milan to sign him after he spent some time at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, and he will be exploring his options away from the Italian club. Galatasaray are reportedly readying a big contract for Vidal, so Tottenham could be priced out of a move.

Conte has worked with Vidal at multiple clubs, so clearly trusts the player. Due to his experience, Conte may see him as a good mentor for the likes of Oliver Skipp who are coming through the ranks, as well as squad depth in midfield positions.

Vidal has played in defence in a Conte system before, so will also offer cover in additional areas.