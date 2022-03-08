Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s passing ability has been compared to that of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The England international has not looked quite the same player at times this season, but his recent form has been greatly improved, and he was on fire for Spurs as they thrashed Everton 5-0 last night.

Throughout his career, Kane has been one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football, and in recent times he’s added a superb range of passing to his game, allowing him to drop deep and become a hugely creative player for Tottenham as well.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of last night’s game, as quoted by HITC, Carragher admitted that Kane’s vision and passing is reminiscent to De Bruyne, even if he has lost a little bit of that pace he had earlier in his career.

“Dropping deeper is a natural progression for every striker. He hasn’t got the pace and the power that he used to have under Pochettino. Very rarely, do you see a world-class striker, become a world-class no.10,” Carragher said.

“He is as good as passing as Kevin De Bruyne, his striking of the ball and his range of passing is as good as anyone. When you have a player of that quality and nous, Conte should not give him too many instructions.”

Kane is undoubtedly a man of many talents, so to have his passing compared to a world class playmaker like De Bruyne is some compliment.

Just imagine how good those two could be if they were playing together in Pep Guardiola’s side!