Two Italian clubs are interested in bringing Diogo Dalot back to Italy, with the player currently holding talks with Manchester United over a new contract.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina and Roma are the two clubs interested in the player, whose current deal expires in 2023. Dalot spent some time in Italy on loan at AC Milan, making 21 appearances.

The report states that Manchester United do not want to lose the Portuguese defender and are looking to extend his current deal. Whether this is due to wanting to increase the value of the right-back or to keep him as a first-team option going forward, remains to be seen.

Dalot has been the preferred right-back under Ralf Rangnick, playing more games than Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, Wan-Bissaka has been preferred in recent weeks, starting the most recent fixture against Manchester City.

Dalot has not featured in United’s last four games, being an unused sub in all of them. The difficulty Manchester United have is there is no permanent manager in charge, so it’s unknown whether the new manager will want Dalot in his plans.