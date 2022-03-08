UEFA are set to change the format of the Euros, raising the number of teams who will compete in the finals to 32.

UEFA are to expand the tournament to 32 teams from 24, following discussions with nations, reports the Daily Mail. The tournament, set to be held in the UK and Ireland, previously only had 16 teams in 2016, before they increased it to 24.

In just 6 years, they’ve doubled the number of teams in the competition, which is great news for those who have struggled to qualify for previous tournaments. However, the change means some nations are going to qualify with ease, taking away from the achievement of reaching the finals.

When the tournament only allowed 16 teams to progress, there was a real sense of accomplishment when qualifying. Now, with double the teams advancing, the achievement is less significant and the tournament loses some of its value.

The excitement of these huge international tournaments is seeing the best countries in Europe going head-to-head. With the additional teams, it’s decreasing the overall quality of the tournament, due to allowing weaker countries to compete.

Although not confirmed, the Daily Mail expect both the rule change and the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament, to both be announced in due course.