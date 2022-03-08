Robert Lewandowski scored an eleven-minute hat-trick during the first half of Bayern Munich.

Opening the scoring after just 12 minutes, Lewandowski completed his hat-trick after 23 minutes, giving Bayern Munich a 3-0 lead in their Champions League tie against Red Bull Salzburg.

After scoring twice from the spot, the Polish striker took advantage of a defensive error to pounce and score his third of the game. The third goal was his 12th in the Champions League so far this season, overtaking Sebastian Haller to become the leading goalscorer in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski becomes the first player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 40 goals across all comps this season. ? pic.twitter.com/Cctm7suFWg — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2022

Lewandowski puts Bayern ahead on the night and in the tie against Salzburg #FCBSAL pic.twitter.com/TM2LVnSwCt — Saqlain Khan (@Saqlain2451) March 8, 2022

Lewandowski gets his and Bayern’s 2nd pic.twitter.com/SzhhJ0uhKg — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) March 8, 2022

?? 12' penalty

?? 21' penalty

?? 23' goal After having zero attempts on goal in the first-leg, Robert Lewandowski has a hat-trick against Salzburg in under 23 minutes ? Probably the easiest one he'll score…#UCL pic.twitter.com/ftF03xzOmF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

Lewandowski’s goals have given Bayern breathing space in the tie, after drawing the first leg 1-1.