Video: Lewandowski scores eleven minute hat-trick in Champions League tie

Robert Lewandowski scored an eleven-minute hat-trick during the first half of Bayern Munich.

Opening the scoring after just 12 minutes, Lewandowski completed his hat-trick after 23 minutes, giving Bayern Munich a 3-0 lead in their Champions League tie against Red Bull Salzburg.

After scoring twice from the spot, the Polish striker took advantage of a defensive error to pounce and score his third of the game. The third goal was his 12th in the Champions League so far this season, overtaking Sebastian Haller to become the leading goalscorer in the competition.

Lewandowski’s goals have given Bayern breathing space in the tie, after drawing the first leg 1-1.

