Lautaro Martinez fired a rocket into the top corner to open the scoring on the night against Liverpool.

Martinez hit a first-time strike past the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Alexis Sanchez. The shot flew past goalkeeper Alisson and into the top corner, giving Inter Milan the lead in their Champions League second leg tie.

Martinez goal for Inter Milan against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/2SW5EA1RIV — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) March 8, 2022

What a goal!! Lautaro Martinez, take a bow ? ? @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/tf7cfp2org — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) March 8, 2022

Lautaro Martinez what a goal ?? pic.twitter.com/eS6yQ1L0d5 — Ziad is back in pain ? (@Ziad_EJ) March 8, 2022

WOOOOW! ? Lautaro Martínez with an incredible strike for Inter! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/i550cMNY5T — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

The goal was the first scored by Inter Milan in the tie, after losing the first leg at the San Siro. Liverpool won the game 2-0 after goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave them a lead going into the return leg at Anfield.