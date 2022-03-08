Video: Martinez hits long-range rocket into top corner against Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez fired a rocket into the top corner to open the scoring on the night against Liverpool.

Martinez hit a first-time strike past the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Alexis Sanchez. The shot flew past goalkeeper Alisson and into the top corner, giving Inter Milan the lead in their Champions League second leg tie.

The goal was the first scored by Inter Milan in the tie, after losing the first leg at the San Siro. Liverpool won the game 2-0 after goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave them a lead going into the return leg at Anfield.

 

