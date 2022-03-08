Alexis Sanchez only received a yellow-card after a dangerous tackle on Thiago, during the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Both the on-field referee and the VAR team decided the yellow given was enough, despite Sanchez planting his studs on the knee of Thiago.

Altså? Se på leggen til Thiago etter taklingen. pic.twitter.com/w4q9bkXJ4f — Engasjert (@engasjertlfc) March 8, 2022

Thiago didn’t suffer a serious injury as a result of the challenge, but it could have been a lot worse if his leg was fully planted into the ground.