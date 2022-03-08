Video: Sanchez escapes red-card after knee-high tackle on Thiago

Alexis Sanchez only received a yellow-card after a dangerous tackle on Thiago, during the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Inter Milan. 

Both the on-field referee and the VAR team decided the yellow given was enough, despite Sanchez planting his studs on the knee of Thiago.

 

Thiago didn’t suffer a serious injury as a result of the challenge, but it could have been a lot worse if his leg was fully planted into the ground.

