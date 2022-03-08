West Ham make “concrete bid” for experienced Serie A forward

West Ham United have reportedly identified former Everton and Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu as a potential summer transfer target.

The Spaniard, currently on the books at Serie A side Udinese, could be a useful signing for the Hammers, who are arguably light in the final third with no direct alternative to Michail Antonio up front.

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, West Ham are ready to make “a concrete bid” for Deulofeu, who could be a useful option for David Moyes’ side after showing what he can do in the Premier League in the past.

The 27-year-old has managed eight goals in 23 games in Serie A this season, and has great skill and creativity in a variety of attacking roles.

The report also mentions interest from AC Milan, but it currently seems that West Ham are leading the chase for Deulofeu’s signature with more concrete efforts to snap up the former Barcelona youngster.

