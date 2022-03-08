David Moyes all but confirms West Ham ace has no future at the club

West Ham United manager David Moyes has all but confirmed that Alex Kral has no future at the club with his latest comments.

The Czech Republic international has struggled for playing time at the London Stadium, and it looks like a long way back for him now to win over his manager.

As noted by West Ham Zone, Moyes made some rather telling comments when he discussed the absence of both Declan Rice and Mark Noble through injury.

“Really we could do with Mark Noble being back. He tweaked his knee in shooting practice. I’m hoping Noble could be back,” the Scottish tactician said.

There was not even any mention of Kral as he failed to get the nod to fill in for those players in midfield.

If the 23-year-old isn’t even being considered in situations like this, then it’s surely only a matter of time before he looks for a move elsewhere.

