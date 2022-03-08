New York Jets owner interested in buying Chelsea after becoming very knowledgeable about Blues

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly interested in buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are expected to cost around £3billion, and Johnson is keen as he’s become a follower of Premier League football.

Some talks have already taken place, according to ESPN, though there have previously been claims of plenty of other prospective buyers looking into purchasing the west London giants.

Chelsea have been owned by Abramovich since he bought the club in 2003, and it’s fair to say he’s had a huge influence on the club.

CFC were not a major force before the investment from their wealthy Russian backer, but have now won multiple Premier League titles and two Champions League titles in the last 19 years.

It makes sense that Chelsea are now seen as an attractive option for other wealthy individuals, who will surely look to continue that success they’ve enjoyed under Abramovich.

Arsenal and Manchester United also have American owners, though in fairness neither of them have proven popular with the clubs’ fans.

