Tottenham may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost as it looks like Adama Traore won’t necessarily be making his move to Barcelona a permanent one.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Barca from Wolves after a January change of scene, but Spurs also tried hard to sign him at the time.

It didn’t work out for Antonio Conte’s side at the time, but Barcelona have financial issues that could give Tottenham a second opportunity to try for him in the summer.

Traore has shone in the Premier League and has had some decent moments at Barcelona as well, so it makes sense that Spurs could still be keen on him.

It would therefore be interesting to see what THFC make of the latest comments on Traore from club president Joan Laporta.

Laporta said: “We’d love Adama Traore to stay here [buy option clause from Wolves], it’s possible – but we’re in difficult financial situation. We’ll see at the end of the season”.

“It’s easy to see Dani Alves staying at Barca. We’re really happy with him”.