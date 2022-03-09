Manchester United have reportedly already held talks over a potential transfer move for Ajax winger Antony ahead of the summer.

The exciting young Brazil international has impressed a great deal in his time in the Eredivisie, and it makes sense that he could now be being lined up by bigger clubs in more competitive leagues.

Todo Fichajes claim Man Utd have already begun work on signing the €60million-rated Antony, though they hope to get him for less than that. He’s also been linked with Liverpool in a recent report from 90min.

Antony could be an important addition at Old Trafford, where a number of attacking players could quite feasibly be on their way out in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t enjoyed the best return to United, while Jesse Lingard is nearing the end of his contract and Anthony Martial seems unlikely to have a key role for the team in the future after being farmed out on loan.

Liverpool perhaps have less of an urgent need to sign Antony, but the biggest clubs never stand still, and Jurgen Klopp might be keen to ensure he has someone in place amid lingering doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The Egypt international is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and his current deal expires in 2023, so that could potentially leave them light up front.

Despite United supposedly trying to sign Antony, one imagines Liverpool would be the far more tempting move for the 22-year-old right now, as Klopp has them winning major trophies, while MUFC are struggling to even get into the top four.