Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in French defender Clement Lenglet.

According to Fichajes, Lenglet is set to leave Barcelona this summer, with the two North London clubs interested in bringing him to England. Lenglet has fallen out of favour in Spain, managing only four starts in the league this season.

Due to the pending arrival of Andreas Christensen at Barcelona, who will complete his move this week (as per Daily Mail), Lenglet will likely fall even further down the pecking order. The 26-year-old won’t want his career to stall and a move away from Barcelona is for the best.

Arsenal have two young centre-backs in Gabriel and Ben White and with William Saliba currently doing well out on loan, Lenglet may struggle to break into Mikel Arteta’s side. Outside of the two starters, they have limited options, so Arteta may want a bit of squad depth in this position.

At Tottenham however, Antonio Conte plays with three centre-backs and currently uses Ben Davies as a left-sided centre back. Lenglet is a left-footed defender, so could slot into a three-man defence perfectly.