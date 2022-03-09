Arsenal could reportedly be in a strong position to seal the transfer return of Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

We reported on recent Arsenal transfer targets, with the Gunners looking to strengthen in attack this summer, and there’s surely room for a talent like Gnabry to come in as an upgrade on disappointing £72m signing Nicolas Pepe.

Gnabry had a spell at Arsenal as a youngster but didn’t get many opportunities, though he’s gone on to become a world class performer for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

It seems clear that Mikel Arteta would welcome the 26-year-old back to the Emirates Stadium if possible, and football.london suggest it might not be too unrealistic.

Gnabry’s current contract situation could hand Arsenal a transfer boost, as he’ll be out of contract at the end of next season.

This could mean Bayern will clear him to leave for a reduced fee of around £63million, according to the report.

Arsenal transfer hint from Gnabry?

They add that Gnabry himself has previously spoken highly of Arsenal, clearly holding no grudges despite his struggles in north London earlier in his career.

“Always a Gooner though, always a Gooner,” he said in an interview.

He added: “As I said, [leaving Arsenal] was the hardest decision but, in the end, I think it worked out well. But, as a club, Arsenal are top.”