West Ham United could reportedly have the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer.

The highly-rated Albania international has enjoyed a superb season on loan at Southampton, and it will be interesting to see what the Blues will decide to do with him when he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of this campaign.

According to the Evening Standard, both Arsenal and West Ham are interested in Broja, but the Gunners have doubts about whether or not Chelsea will allow him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It could certainly be unwise of the west Londoners to allow a big young talent like Broja to strengthen a side who will be close behind them in the Premier League table, so that could be good news for West Ham.

The Hammers could do with strengthening up front, and CFC might view them as less of a threat than Arsenal.

The Standard link Arsenal with a number of other big names who could come in up front, including Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David.

Broja looks a big prospect for the future, however, with the 20-year-old scoring 9 goals in 28 games this season.