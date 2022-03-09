Arsenal scouting youthful duo ahead of multiple potential transfer additions in midfield

Arsenal have reportedly had scouts keeping tabs on youthful midfield duo Danilo and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Gunners’ interest in the pair suggests the club could be set to make more than one signing in that department in the summer transfer window, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Arsenal would do well to bring in one or both of these two top talents, with Danilo catching the eye in Brazil, while Chukwuemeka is one of the biggest prospects in England at the moment after impressing at Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will prioritise young players like this straight away, or if they’ll seek someone more experienced to come in first.

The north Londoners could do with someone who could come in and immediately be first choice in midfield after the unconvincing form of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Danilo or Chukwuemeka could be worth keeping in mind for the future, however, so Arsenal’s scouting of the duo could be with later transfer windows in mind.