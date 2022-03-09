Arsenal are reportedly adding Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to their list of targets up front in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners could do with bringing in a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in January without a new signing coming in in his place.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are now tracking Nunez alongside some other big names who’ve been linked with the club before.

The Uruguay international has impressed a great deal in his time in Portugal, scoring 25 goals in 31 games in all competitions so far this season.

At the age of 22, Nunez will also surely keep on improving, so makes perfect sense for Arsenal as they look to build a team for the future, with the Standard adding that Mikel Arteta could make as many as six new signings ahead of next season.

Nunez has also been strongly linked with Liverpool by Football Insider in recent times, with their report stating the youngster would likely cost around £55million.

In a possible blow for Arsenal, however, their report also stated that Nunez would be keen on the prospect of a move to Anfield, which is hardly surprising.

The Reds continue to look like a major force under Jurgen Klopp, whereas Arsenal might not even be able to offer Nunez Champions League football next season.

On the flip side, with so much competition up front at Liverpool, Nunez might play more often and get a better chance to develop if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.