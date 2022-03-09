Arsenal tried to beat Premier League rivals to star signing

Arsenal tried to sign Dejan Kulusevski on loan before Tottenham did in January.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal held talks with Juventus over the singing of Kulusevski, but couldn’t come to an agreement due to an issue over clauses in the deal. Arsenal wanted concrete clauses that could have seen the move made permanent.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Kulusevski was keen to work under Antonio Conte and was likely to receive more game time at Tottenham. Arsenal have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and others, who are all in excellent form. Kulusevski may have struggled to immediately break into the starting eleven.

Tottenham however, have very limited options in the forward positions. Lucas Moura often played on the right-hand side, with Son Heung-min often playing from the left. The only other forward option Tottenham have is Steven Bergwijn, who has only managed four league starts so far this season.

In terms of opportunities for game time, Kulusevski probably made the right decision. Looking at league position, Arsenal sit in fourth whereas Tottenham sit in seventh place.

