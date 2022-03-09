Barcelona confident they have edge over Man City & Real Madrid in Erling Haaland transfer race

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they are in a strong position to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been a world class goal-scorer in recent times, finding the back of the net a staggering 80 times in 79 games since joining Dortmund.

It seems clear Haaland could play for pretty much any club he wants, but Sport claim that he’s seduced by the project at the Nou Camp as Xavi does some impressive work in rebuilding this young squad.

This contradicts recent claims from The Athletic, who suggested Manchester City or Real Madrid were the favourites to snap up Haaland this summer.

Haaland would be a dream signing to help take City to the next level, with Pep Guardiola surely in need of a world class finisher like that to replace the legendary Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola still hasn’t won the Champions League with City, and it could be that Haaland would prove to be the missing link between them and Europe’s biggest club competition.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also a big name who’d be hard to turn down, but they’re also not the force they once were, so it’s easy to see why Haaland might feel it would be better to choose Barca.

Joan Laporta, however, has played down speculation linking the Catalan giants with Haaland.

Speaking to Barca TV, as quoted by Goal, the Barcelona president said: “I cannot say anything because his price will go up.

“We are planning to strengthen all of our lines. We are working.

“We will make economic decisions to favour sporting issues. Every player wants to come to Barca, but we’ll let those who know what they’re doing carry out their work.”