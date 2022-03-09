Barcelona consider Leeds United star as Xavi draws up transfer shortlist

Barcelona are considering a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as they look for cover for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that manager Xavi is interested in the 22-year-old, as he once again looks to raid the Premier League. The likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have all made the switch to Spain from England’s top division.

The Leeds United goalkeeper is currently the Leeds number one, so it will likely take a sizeable fee to bring the Frenchman to La Liga.

 

