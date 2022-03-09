Chelsea FC’s new owner could come from a source much closer to home than many people realised, with British billionaire Nick Candy looking to buy the club.

Candy, a property developer and boyhood Chelsea fan is said to be exploring options which would enable him to buy the club after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as part of his reasoning for wanting to distance himself from the club in order to adhere to its values.

As quoted by the BBC, a spokesperson for Candy said: “Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea.”

It is understood there are now around 20 credible parties interested in buying Chelsea and submitting an offer before the March 15 deadline set by the US-based Raine Group, who are handling the sale of the two-time Champions League winners.

Candy’s spokesperson added: “Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party, or consortium, and we have serious interest from several international partners.”

The spokesman also noted Candy’s affinity with the club, stating he had been a match goer to Stamford Bridge since he was four years old.

Chelsea have won every trophy available to them under Abramovich’s 19-year tenure, and wants £3bn to sell the club.